The Lotto results are in...

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €3.9m.

The numbers drawn were 15, 16, 18, 23, 39, 45 and the bonus number was 22.

Over 72,000 players won prizes.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 09, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 12
    • 15
    • 28
    • 37
    • 39
    • 6



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 24
    • 39
    • 27



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,860,685

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 72,000 players won prizes.

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 5
    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 27
    • 46
    • 23



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 3
    • 10
    • 22
    • 29
    • 46
    • 25



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 27
    • 46
    • 23



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 10
    • 22
    • 29
    • 46
    • 25



Full Lotto draw results »

KEYWORDS:

Lotto

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland