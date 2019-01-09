The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €3.9m.
The numbers drawn were 15, 16, 18, 23, 39, 45 and the bonus number was 22.
Over 72,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 7
- 12
- 15
- 28
- 37
- 39
- 6
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 12
- 14
- 17
- 24
- 39
- 27
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,860,685
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 72,000 players won prizes.
- 15
- 16
- 18
- 23
- 39
- 45
- 22
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 5
- 12
- 15
- 24
- 27
- 46
- 23
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 3
- 10
- 22
- 29
- 46
- 25
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 15
- 16
- 18
- 23
- 39
- 45
- 22
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 12
- 15
- 24
- 27
- 46
- 23
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 3
- 10
- 22
- 29
- 46
- 25
