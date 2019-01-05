The Lotto results are in...
There were no winners of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €3.5m, but over 105,000 players won prizes.
The numbers drawn were 7, 10, 18, 26, 37 and 40. The bonus number was 4.
Lotto Results: Saturday, January 05, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 10
- 25
- 28
- 29
- 31
- 32
- 36
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 2
- 4
- 12
- 22
- 31
- 39
- 28
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,515,495
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 105,000 players won prizes.
- 7
- 10
- 18
- 26
- 37
- 40
- 4
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 1
- 8
- 13
- 18
- 42
- 44
- 2
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was one winner of the Lotto plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the East.
- 2
- 5
- 12
- 15
- 34
- 37
- 8
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 10
- 18
- 26
- 37
- 40
- 4
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 8
- 13
- 18
- 42
- 44
- 2
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 5
- 12
- 15
- 34
- 37
- 8
