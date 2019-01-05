The Lotto results are in...

Lotto Results: Saturday, January 05, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 10
    • 25
    • 28
    • 29
    • 31
    • 32
    • 36



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 12
    • 22
    • 31
    • 39
    • 28



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,515,495

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 105,000 players won prizes.

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 1
    • 8
    • 13
    • 18
    • 42
    • 44
    • 2



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the East.

    • 2
    • 5
    • 12
    • 15
    • 34
    • 37
    • 8



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 8
    • 13
    • 18
    • 42
    • 44
    • 2



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 5
    • 12
    • 15
    • 34
    • 37
    • 8



