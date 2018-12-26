The Lotto results are in...
26/12/2018 - 20:53:00
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,307,569.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 17
- 22
- 31
- 32
- 29
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 10
- 12
- 22
- 27
- 39
- 24
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,307,569
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 57,000 players won prizes.
- 1
- 2
- 30
- 41
- 42
- 43
- 25
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 3
- 20
- 44
- 45
- 47
- 9
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 8
- 10
- 13
- 30
- 38
- 47
- 25
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 2
- 30
- 41
- 42
- 43
- 25
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 3
- 20
- 44
- 45
- 47
- 9
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 10
- 13
- 30
- 38
- 47
- 25
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 14
- 16
- 18
- 20
- 34
- 35
- 25
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 10
- 14
- 20
- 32
- 33
- 17
