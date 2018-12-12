The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2m.

The numbers drawn were 1, 19, 20, 29, 31 and 44. The bonus number was 11.

More than 69,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including one winner of €€516,688.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 12, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 8
    • 23
    • 26
    • 34
    • 35
    • 4



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 6
    • 17
    • 24
    • 25
    • 32
    • 27



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 69,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Lotto Match 5+Bonus prize of €516,688.

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold online @lottery.ie

    • 4
    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 20
    • 43
    • 41



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 9
    • 13
    • 19
    • 33
    • 34
    • 39
    • 27



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 7
    • 13
    • 22
    • 23
    • 31
    • 36



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 10
    • 17
    • 23
    • 31
    • 32
    • 6



