The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2m.
The numbers drawn were 1, 19, 20, 29, 31 and 44. The bonus number was 11.
More than 69,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including one winner of €€516,688.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 8
- 23
- 26
- 34
- 35
- 4
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 6
- 17
- 24
- 25
- 32
- 27
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
- 1
- 19
- 20
- 29
- 31
- 44
- 11
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold online @lottery.ie
- 4
- 7
- 8
- 12
- 20
- 43
- 41
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 9
- 13
- 19
- 33
- 34
- 39
- 27
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 19
- 20
- 29
- 31
- 44
- 11
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 7
- 8
- 12
- 20
- 43
- 41
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 13
- 19
- 33
- 34
- 39
- 27
