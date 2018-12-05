The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €6m.

The numbers drawn were 15, 16, 17, 18, 35, 43 and the bonus was 21.

15 players did scoop €1,719 after matching five numbers.

Saturday's Lotto jackpot is heading for an estimated €6.5m.

There were also no winners in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.