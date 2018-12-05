The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €6m.
The numbers drawn were 15, 16, 17, 18, 35, 43 and the bonus was 21.
15 players did scoop €1,719 after matching five numbers.
Saturday's Lotto jackpot is heading for an estimated €6.5m.
There were also no winners in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 14
- 15
- 17
- 20
- 22
- 38
- 30
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 4
- 15
- 26
- 32
- 33
- 37
- 7
Lotto Results - Jackpot €6,086,296
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 77,000 players won prizes.
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 35
- 43
- 21
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 1
- 11
- 26
- 32
- 45
- 47
- 3
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 7
- 17
- 25
- 26
- 37
- 6
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 35
- 43
- 21
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 11
- 26
- 32
- 45
- 47
- 3
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 7
- 17
- 25
- 26
- 37
- 6
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 10
- 11
- 14
- 29
- 31
- 13
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 6
- 11
- 12
- 38
- 16
