The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €6m.

The numbers drawn were 15, 16, 17, 18, 35, 43 and the bonus was 21.

15 players did scoop €1,719 after matching five numbers.

Saturday's Lotto jackpot is heading for an estimated €6.5m.

There were also no winners in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 05, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 14
    • 15
    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 38
    • 30



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 4
    • 15
    • 26
    • 32
    • 33
    • 37
    • 7



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,086,296

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 77,000 players won prizes.

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 1
    • 11
    • 26
    • 32
    • 45
    • 47
    • 3



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 7
    • 17
    • 25
    • 26
    • 37
    • 6



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 10
    • 11
    • 14
    • 29
    • 31
    • 13



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 6
    • 11
    • 12
    • 38
    • 16



