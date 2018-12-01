The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €5,716,617.

The numbers drawn were 16, 24, 31, 39, 43, and 47. The bonus was 17.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

One person has won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.

Lotto Results: Saturday, December 01, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 6
    • 8
    • 13
    • 22
    • 31
    • 37



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 7
    • 11
    • 14
    • 15
    • 19
    • 16



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 14
    • 18
    • 31
    • 41
    • 42
    • 45
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 7
    • 9
    • 15
    • 41
    • 42
    • 45
    • 29



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,716,617

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 88,000 players won Lotto prizes.

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 14
    • 18
    • 31
    • 41
    • 42
    • 45
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 9
    • 15
    • 41
    • 42
    • 45
    • 29



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 10
    • 11
    • 12
    • 14
    • 18
    • 33
    • 32



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 5
    • 8
    • 30
    • 36
    • 38
    • 7



