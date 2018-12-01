The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €5,716,617.
The numbers drawn were 16, 24, 31, 39, 43, and 47. The bonus was 17.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 draw.
One person has won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.
Lotto Results: Saturday, December 01, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 6
- 8
- 13
- 22
- 31
- 37
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 7
- 11
- 14
- 15
- 19
- 16
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 14
- 18
- 31
- 41
- 42
- 45
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 7
- 9
- 15
- 41
- 42
- 45
- 29
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,716,617
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 88,000 players won Lotto prizes.
- 16
- 24
- 31
- 39
- 43
- 47
- 17
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 16
- 24
- 31
- 39
- 43
- 47
- 17
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 14
- 18
- 31
- 41
- 42
- 45
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 9
- 15
- 41
- 42
- 45
- 29
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 14
- 18
- 33
- 32
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 2
- 5
- 8
- 30
- 36
- 38
- 7
