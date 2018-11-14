The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €3.6m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 11
- 18
- 21
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 10
- 15
- 20
- 22
- 25
- 29
- 11
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,594,971
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 21,000 players won prizes.
- 1
- 8
- 14
- 15
- 45
- 47
- 32
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 10
- 16
- 23
- 30
- 34
- 41
- 21
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 4
- 12
- 16
- 30
- 34
- 46
- 11
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 9
- 15
- 16
- 27
- 35
- 38
- 24
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 5
- 17
- 19
- 22
- 29
- 35
