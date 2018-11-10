The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €3m.
The numbers drawn were 7, 8, 12, 22, 36, and 46. The bonus number was 31.
Lotto Results: Saturday, November 10, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 6
- 10
- 19
- 21
- 32
- 38
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 7
- 11
- 14
- 18
- 19
- 24
- 27
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 8
- 12
- 22
- 36
- 46
- 31
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 14
- 29
- 39
- 43
- 47
- 13
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 11
- 16
- 18
- 24
- 41
- 31
