The Lotto results are in....
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot of €2.8m, nor of the Lotto Plus 1 or 2 jackpots.
The Lotto numbers were 1, 8, 11, 22, 28, 32 and bonus number 35
Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 1
- 2
- 12
- 27
- 34
- 38
- 31
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 10
- 15
- 17
- 33
- 34
- 36
- 31
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 8
- 11
- 22
- 28
- 32
- 35
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 4
- 9
- 11
- 24
- 35
- 31
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 10
- 11
- 28
- 41
- 44
- 13
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,797,914
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 27,000 players won prizes.
- 1
- 8
- 11
- 22
- 28
- 32
- 35
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 9
- 11
- 24
- 35
- 31
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 4
- 10
- 11
- 28
- 41
- 44
- 13
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 6
- 22
- 32
- 35
- 37
- 16
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 2
- 4
- 6
- 29
- 30
- 32
- 12
