The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 31, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 10
    • 12
    • 23
    • 32
    • 39
    • 2



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize

    • 6
    • 10
    • 21
    • 23
    • 24
    • 32
    • 34



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 18,000 players won prizes.

    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 29
    • 38
    • 44
    • 41



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 23
    • 28
    • 34
    • 39
    • 40
    • 44
    • 45



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 6
    • 11
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 38
    • 21



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 29
    • 38
    • 44
    • 41



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 23
    • 28
    • 34
    • 39
    • 40
    • 44
    • 45



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 11
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 38
    • 21



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 10
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 30
    • 33



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 27
    • 28
    • 35
    • 31



