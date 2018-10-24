The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €4m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 6
- 11
- 19
- 24
- 29
- 31
- 36
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 9
- 23
- 30
- 31
- 39
- 17
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,946,299
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 26,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 Plus Bonus prize of €134,029.00.
- 8
- 19
- 24
- 29
- 42
- 45
- 7
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 8
- 15
- 22
- 32
- 34
- 41
- 46
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 3
- 16
- 24
- 30
- 31
- 34
- 22
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 19
- 24
- 29
- 42
- 45
- 7
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 15
- 22
- 32
- 34
- 41
- 46
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 16
- 24
- 30
- 31
- 34
- 22
