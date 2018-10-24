The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €4m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 24, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 11
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 31
    • 36



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 9
    • 23
    • 30
    • 31
    • 39
    • 17



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,946,299

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 26,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 Plus Bonus prize of €134,029.00.

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 8
    • 15
    • 22
    • 32
    • 34
    • 41
    • 46



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 3
    • 16
    • 24
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 22



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 15
    • 22
    • 32
    • 34
    • 41
    • 46



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 16
    • 24
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 22



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 13
    • 14
    • 17
    • 22
    • 30
    • 34
    • 38



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 14
    • 17
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 28



