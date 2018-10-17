The lotto results are in...

A woman arrested on suspicion of slicing a civil servant’s throat told gardaí that she “did it” because the Department of Social Protection were supposed to “look after people”.

Motorists on the M50 in Dublin will soon be encouraged to drive slower to move faster.

The mother of five who settled for €7.5m her action over her CervicalCheck smears was buried last week after losing her battle with cancer which had spread to her brain.

A man has been jailed for eight years for attempting to murder his four children.

Presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada has spoken about her "below the belt" comment to Joan Freeman in last night's debate.

A spokesperson for Peter Casey said he will not be making a statement after he was criticised for making controversial comments about the travelling community.

A teenage boy from Co. Kerry has gone missing.

Sinn Fein has criticised the silence from the Democratic Unionists over a retweet on Ian Paisley’s Twitter account which appeared to link Jimmy Savile with Remain voters.