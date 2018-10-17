The lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot draw worth over €3m.
The winning numbers drawn were 13, 16, 20, 39, 42, 45, and the bonus number was 31.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,130,326
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 20,000 players won prizes.
- 13
- 16
- 20
- 39
- 42
- 45
- 31
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 9
- 22
- 24
- 31
- 32
- 47
- 37
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 18
- 27
- 31
- 36
- 38
- 39
- 1
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 13
- 16
- 20
- 39
- 42
- 45
- 31
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 22
- 24
- 31
- 32
- 47
- 37
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 18
- 27
- 31
- 36
- 38
- 39
- 1
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 14
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 23
- 35
- 32
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 7
- 9
- 24
- 25
- 27
- 35
- 18
