The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €2.8m.
Lotto Results: Saturday, October 13, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 6
- 11
- 28
- 31
- 32
- 34
- 36
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 2
- 5
- 8
- 14
- 21
- 26
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,794,197
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 45,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match + Bonus prize of €294,363.
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 22
- 27
- 31
- 2
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 9
- 16
- 21
- 22
- 27
- 29
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 16
- 24
- 28
- 29
- 36
- 40
- 39
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 22
- 27
- 31
- 2
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 16
- 21
- 22
- 27
- 29
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 16
- 24
- 28
- 29
- 36
- 40
- 39
