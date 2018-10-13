The Lotto results are in...

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €2.8m.

Lotto Results: Saturday, October 13, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 11
    • 28
    • 31
    • 32
    • 34
    • 36



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 2
    • 5
    • 8
    • 14
    • 21
    • 26



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,794,197

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 45,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match + Bonus prize of €294,363.

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 9
    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 27
    • 29
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 16
    • 24
    • 28
    • 29
    • 36
    • 40
    • 39



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 27
    • 29
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 16
    • 24
    • 28
    • 29
    • 36
    • 40
    • 39



Full Lotto draw results »

KEYWORDS:

Lotto

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland