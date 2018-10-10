The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €2.3m.
Saturday's jackpot is now heading for €3m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 10, 2018
- 14
- 17
- 32
- 33
- 34
- 36
- 27
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 11
- 21
- 28
- 17
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,331,039
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 29,000 players won prizes.
- 2
- 13
- 17
- 21
- 28
- 37
- 11
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 13
- 14
- 28
- 30
- 36
- 38
- 20
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 3
- 12
- 20
- 23
- 32
- 42
- 27
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 13
- 17
- 21
- 28
- 37
- 11
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 13
- 14
- 28
- 30
- 36
- 38
- 20
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 12
- 20
- 23
- 32
- 42
- 27
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 5
- 22
- 27
- 35
- 37
- 36
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 5
- 16
- 19
- 25
- 26
- 23
