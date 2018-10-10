The Lotto results are in...

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €2.3m.

Saturday's jackpot is now heading for €3m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 10, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 14
    • 17
    • 32
    • 33
    • 34
    • 36
    • 27



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 11
    • 21
    • 28
    • 17



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,331,039

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 29,000 players won prizes.

    • 2
    • 13
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 11



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 13
    • 14
    • 28
    • 30
    • 36
    • 38
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 3
    • 12
    • 20
    • 23
    • 32
    • 42
    • 27



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 13
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 11



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 14
    • 28
    • 30
    • 36
    • 38
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 12
    • 20
    • 23
    • 32
    • 42
    • 27



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 22
    • 27
    • 35
    • 37
    • 36



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 23



Full Lotto draw results »

- Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

LottoLottery

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland