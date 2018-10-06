The Lotto results are in...

Lotto Results: Saturday, October 06, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 38
    • 39
    • 3



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 11
    • 16
    • 27
    • 28
    • 34
    • 37
    • 19



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 38,000 players won prizes.

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 17
    • 19
    • 28
    • 29
    • 32
    • 42
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the South.

    • 3
    • 6
    • 19
    • 21
    • 35
    • 43
    • 11



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 17
    • 19
    • 28
    • 29
    • 32
    • 42
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 6
    • 19
    • 21
    • 35
    • 43
    • 11



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 6
    • 10
    • 12
    • 32
    • 37
    • 25



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 12
    • 13
    • 25
    • 29
    • 34
    • 39
    • 8



