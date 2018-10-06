The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2 million
The winning numbers were 7, 21, 22, 29, 31, 46 and the bonus number was 11.
There were 12 players who matched five numbers - they all won €2,684.
There was no winner of Lotto Plus 1 but the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 was won by someone in the south of the country.
Lotto Results: Saturday, October 06, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 8
- 25
- 28
- 33
- 38
- 39
- 3
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 11
- 16
- 27
- 28
- 34
- 37
- 19
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 38,000 players won prizes.
- 7
- 21
- 22
- 29
- 31
- 46
- 11
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 17
- 19
- 28
- 29
- 32
- 42
- 37
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the South.
- 3
- 6
- 19
- 21
- 35
- 43
- 11
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 21
- 22
- 29
- 31
- 46
- 11
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 17
- 19
- 28
- 29
- 32
- 42
- 37
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 6
- 19
- 21
- 35
- 43
- 11
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 6
- 10
- 12
- 32
- 37
- 25
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 12
- 13
- 25
- 29
- 34
- 39
- 8
