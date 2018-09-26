The Lotto results are in...

Complainants in rape and other sex crime cases are entitled to life-long anonymity.

A number of people have had to leave their homes after two new sinkholes appeared near a Monaghan GAA club.

An 18-year-old student whose Leaving Certificate marks were wrongly totted up by an examiner says the error, which has denied her a place in veterinary medicine at UCD, is an “absolute and utter disgrace”.

Dublin homelessness charity, Inner City Helping Homeless, has revealed that the winning bid for tickets to Conor McGregor's UFC fight was a fake.

A Carlow parish has scrapped the communion day for children in three schools, sparking anger amongst parents.

A Wexford woman has collected her second €50,000 National Lottery scratch card in less than six months.

Three teenage female college students have been raped in Cork since the start of the university term.

The elderly and other at-risk groups are being urged to get vaccinated early against the flu this year.