The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €4.7 million.
Saturday's jackpot is expected to reach €5.5 million.
Over 22,000 players won prizes in the main draw.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 5
- 15
- 20
- 29
- 38
- 2
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 4
- 16
- 21
- 23
- 25
- 39
- 22
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,873,822
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 22,000 players won prizes.
- 6
- 7
- 21
- 37
- 46
- 47
- 34
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 17
- 33
- 34
- 38
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 5
- 23
- 24
- 26
- 34
- 16
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 7
- 21
- 37
- 46
- 47
- 34
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 17
- 33
- 34
- 38
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 5
- 23
- 24
- 26
- 34
- 16
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 8
- 23
- 26
- 27
- 35
- 36
- 22
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 10
- 12
- 14
- 19
- 31
- 37
- 7
