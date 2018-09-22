The Lotto results are in...

Lotto Results: Saturday, September 22, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 7
    • 24
    • 27
    • 31
    • 22



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 6
    • 17
    • 18
    • 27
    • 29
    • 25



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,506,895

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes.

    • 8
    • 15
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 7
    • 16
    • 25
    • 27
    • 19



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 7
    • 25
    • 27
    • 34
    • 41
    • 46
    • 20



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 15
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 7
    • 16
    • 25
    • 27
    • 19



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 25
    • 27
    • 34
    • 41
    • 46
    • 20



