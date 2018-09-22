The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €4.5m.
The winning numbers were 8, 15, 30, 32, 35, 46 and bonus 39.
Lotto Results: Saturday, September 22, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 7
- 24
- 27
- 31
- 22
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 6
- 17
- 18
- 27
- 29
- 25
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,506,895
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes.
- 8
- 15
- 30
- 32
- 35
- 46
- 39
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 6
- 7
- 16
- 25
- 27
- 19
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 7
- 25
- 27
- 34
- 41
- 46
- 20
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 15
- 30
- 32
- 35
- 46
- 39
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 6
- 7
- 16
- 25
- 27
- 19
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 25
- 27
- 34
- 41
- 46
- 20
