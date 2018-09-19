The Lotto results are in...

Met Éireann has extended its status orange wind warning to 17 counties.

AA Ireland is warning motorists to exercise additional caution in the coming days as large amounts of rainfall are expected as the remnants of tropical Storm Helene pass over Ireland.

A woman has died after the caravan she was in was blown off a cliff onto a beach in the west of Ireland during Storm Ali, Gardaí have said.

Gardaí are hunting fraudsters who are believed to have driven a confused elderly woman with dementia to the bank to withdraw almost €1,000 in recent weeks.

A Status Orange Wind warning has come into effect for most of the country, as Storm Ali passes over Ireland.

A landlord who refused to allow a struggling family pay a portion of their rent through rent allowance for 15 months has been ordered to pay them €14,000 in compensation.

The number of Spanish people living in Ireland increased 78% between 2011 and 2016, according to the latest figures to be released from the Census.

More than 200 passengers whose transatlantic flight was diverted twice overnight have completed their journey by road.