The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €4m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 5
- 11
- 19
- 32
- 37
- 10
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 9
- 20
- 25
- 27
- 34
- 38
- 10
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,011,110
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 20,000 players won prizes.
- 8
- 11
- 32
- 36
- 46
- 47
- 34
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 5
- 26
- 28
- 31
- 36
- 43
- 18
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 10
- 19
- 34
- 36
- 39
- 46
- 29
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 11
- 32
- 36
- 46
- 47
- 34
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 26
- 28
- 31
- 36
- 43
- 18
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 10
- 19
- 34
- 36
- 39
- 46
- 29
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 17
- 24
- 26
- 29
- 1
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 2
- 9
- 25
- 36
- 38
- 8
