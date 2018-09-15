The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €3.6m.

Lotto Results: Saturday, September 15, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 17
    • 31
    • 38
    • 34



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 26
    • 34
    • 13



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,671,066

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 33,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 Plus bonus prize of €97,092.

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 28
    • 37
    • 40
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 19
    • 20
    • 24
    • 29
    • 31
    • 42
    • 46



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 44



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 28
    • 37
    • 40
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 19
    • 20
    • 24
    • 29
    • 31
    • 42
    • 46



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 44



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 13
    • 15
    • 23
    • 26
    • 37
    • 20



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 8
    • 13
    • 18
    • 25
    • 36
    • 39
    • 35



