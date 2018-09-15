The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €3.6m.
Lotto Results: Saturday, September 15, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 6
- 9
- 11
- 17
- 31
- 38
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 5
- 12
- 18
- 26
- 34
- 13
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,671,066
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 33,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 Plus bonus prize of €97,092.
- 5
- 7
- 18
- 28
- 37
- 40
- 38
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 19
- 20
- 24
- 29
- 31
- 42
- 46
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 1
- 16
- 17
- 26
- 30
- 45
- 44
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 7
- 18
- 28
- 37
- 40
- 38
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 19
- 20
- 24
- 29
- 31
- 42
- 46
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 16
- 17
- 26
- 30
- 45
- 44
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 4
- 13
- 15
- 23
- 26
- 37
- 20
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 8
- 13
- 18
- 25
- 36
- 39
- 35
