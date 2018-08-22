The lotto results are in...
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worths almost €4m.
The winning numbers drawn were 8, 14, 28, 29, 35, 44, and the bonus number was 30.
Over 25,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €330,017.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 7
- 8
- 17
- 18
- 22
- 26
- 28
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 12
- 18
- 31
- 33
- 39
- 10
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,834,490
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 25,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €330,017.
- 8
- 14
- 28
- 29
- 35
- 44
- 30
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 16
- 18
- 23
- 29
- 30
- 34
- 19
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 11
- 18
- 20
- 28
- 30
- 38
- 47
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 14
- 28
- 29
- 35
- 44
- 30
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 16
- 18
- 23
- 29
- 30
- 34
- 19
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 18
- 20
- 28
- 30
- 38
- 47
