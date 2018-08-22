The lotto results are in...

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worths almost €4m.

The winning numbers drawn were 8, 14, 28, 29, 35, 44, and the bonus number was 30.

Over 25,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €330,017.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 22, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 8
    • 17
    • 18
    • 22
    • 26
    • 28



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 12
    • 18
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39
    • 10



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,834,490

    • 8
    • 14
    • 28
    • 29
    • 35
    • 44
    • 30



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 34
    • 19



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 11
    • 18
    • 20
    • 28
    • 30
    • 38
    • 47



