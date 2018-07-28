The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.25m
Lotto Results: Saturday, July 28, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 5
- 8
- 28
- 33
- 37
- 1
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 20
- 27
- 33
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 13
Lotto Results - Jackpot €7,250,153
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 44,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €69,018
- 7
- 23
- 27
- 28
- 37
- 44
- 5
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 4
- 9
- 11
- 18
- 25
- 42
- 29
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 4
- 23
- 28
- 40
- 43
- 12
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 23
- 27
- 28
- 37
- 44
- 5
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 9
- 11
- 18
- 25
- 42
- 29
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 4
- 23
- 28
- 40
- 43
- 12
