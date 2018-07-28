The Lotto results are in...

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.25m

Lotto Results: Saturday, July 28, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 5
    • 8
    • 28
    • 33
    • 37
    • 1



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 20
    • 27
    • 33
    • 36
    • 37
    • 38
    • 13



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 5
    • 8
    • 28
    • 33
    • 37
    • 1



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 20
    • 27
    • 33
    • 36
    • 37
    • 38
    • 13



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,250,153

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 44,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €69,018

    • 7
    • 23
    • 27
    • 28
    • 37
    • 44
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 4
    • 9
    • 11
    • 18
    • 25
    • 42
    • 29



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 4
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 43
    • 12



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,250,153

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 44,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €69,018

    • 7
    • 23
    • 27
    • 28
    • 37
    • 44
    • 5



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 23
    • 27
    • 28
    • 37
    • 44
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 9
    • 11
    • 18
    • 25
    • 42
    • 29



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 43
    • 12



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,250,153

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 44,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €69,018

    • 7
    • 23
    • 27
    • 28
    • 37
    • 44
    • 5



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: Lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland