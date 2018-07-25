The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth more than €6.6m.

The winning numbers were 3, 16, 21, 29, 36, 47, and bonus number 35.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 25, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 6
    • 11
    • 14
    • 29
    • 31
    • 28



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 11
    • 16
    • 18
    • 25
    • 32
    • 34
    • 30



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,656,878

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 29,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €117,790

    • 3
    • 16
    • 21
    • 29
    • 36
    • 47
    • 35



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 5
    • 8
    • 17
    • 29
    • 31
    • 41
    • 44



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 22
    • 25
    • 27
    • 41
    • 26



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 16
    • 21
    • 29
    • 36
    • 47
    • 35



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 8
    • 17
    • 29
    • 31
    • 41
    • 44



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 22
    • 25
    • 27
    • 41
    • 26



