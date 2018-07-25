The Lotto results are in...
25/07/2018 - 21:12:33
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth more than €6.6m.
The winning numbers were 3, 16, 21, 29, 36, 47, and bonus number 35.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 5
- 6
- 11
- 14
- 29
- 31
- 28
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 11
- 16
- 18
- 25
- 32
- 34
- 30
Lotto Results - Jackpot €6,656,878
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 29,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €117,790
- 3
- 16
- 21
- 29
- 36
- 47
- 35
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 5
- 8
- 17
- 29
- 31
- 41
- 44
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 3
- 5
- 22
- 25
- 27
- 41
- 26
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 16
- 21
- 29
- 36
- 47
- 35
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 8
- 17
- 29
- 31
- 41
- 44
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
KEYWORDS: Lotto
- 3
- 5
- 22
- 25
- 27
- 41
- 26
