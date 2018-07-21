The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €6m.
Lotto Results: Saturday, July 21, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 5
- 6
- 19
- 22
- 28
- 12
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 15
- 29
- 34
- 35
- 39
- 19
Lotto Results - Jackpot €6,215,676
- 2
- 6
- 11
- 13
- 20
- 30
- 38
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 20
- 27
- 29
- 43
- 44
- 16
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 2
- 5
- 11
- 12
- 38
- 44
- 39
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 6
- 11
- 13
- 20
- 30
- 38
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 20
- 27
- 29
- 43
- 44
- 16
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 5
- 11
- 12
- 38
- 44
- 39
