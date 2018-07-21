The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €6m.

Lotto Results: Saturday, July 21, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 6
    • 19
    • 22
    • 28
    • 12



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 15
    • 29
    • 34
    • 35
    • 39
    • 19



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,215,676

    • 2
    • 6
    • 11
    • 13
    • 20
    • 30
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 20
    • 27
    • 29
    • 43
    • 44
    • 16



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 5
    • 11
    • 12
    • 38
    • 44
    • 39



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 11
    • 13
    • 20
    • 30
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 20
    • 27
    • 29
    • 43
    • 44
    • 16



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 5
    • 11
    • 12
    • 38
    • 44
    • 39



