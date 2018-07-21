The Lotto results are in...

A woman remains in hospital today after she was knocked down outside a shopping centre in Dublin.

A tick bite on honeymoon has meant that a Meath woman's entire married life has been affected by Lyme disease.

The Taoiseach has been called an 'air head' by the UK edition of the Sun.

The mother of a 9-year-old boy who had a liver transplant four months ago but is now fighting for his life, has appealed for people to pray for him saying, “he needs a miracle.”