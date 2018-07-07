The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €4.25m.

One player won €264,767 by matching five numbers and the bonus ball.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or plus 2 jackpots.

Lotto Results: Saturday, July 07, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 8
    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 35
    • 27



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 10
    • 12
    • 14
    • 19
    • 20
    • 36



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,275,908

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 42,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus bonus winner of €264,767.

    • 3
    • 11
    • 24
    • 26
    • 29
    • 47
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 15
    • 19
    • 21
    • 23
    • 24
    • 32
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 6
    • 10
    • 27
    • 28
    • 37
    • 47
    • 25



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 24
    • 26
    • 29
    • 47
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 19
    • 21
    • 23
    • 24
    • 32
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 10
    • 27
    • 28
    • 37
    • 47
    • 25



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 15
    • 22
    • 26
    • 37
    • 38
    • 39
    • 11



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 2
    • 5
    • 6
    • 20
    • 27
    • 36



