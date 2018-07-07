The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €4.25m.
One player won €264,767 by matching five numbers and the bonus ball.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or plus 2 jackpots.
Lotto Results: Saturday, July 07, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 8
- 22
- 24
- 26
- 35
- 27
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 10
- 12
- 14
- 19
- 20
- 36
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,275,908
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 42,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus bonus winner of €264,767.
- 3
- 11
- 24
- 26
- 29
- 47
- 13
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 15
- 19
- 21
- 23
- 24
- 32
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 6
- 10
- 27
- 28
- 37
- 47
- 25
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 11
- 24
- 26
- 29
- 47
- 13
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 15
- 19
- 21
- 23
- 24
- 32
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 10
- 27
- 28
- 37
- 47
- 25
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 15
- 22
- 26
- 37
- 38
- 39
- 11
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 2
- 5
- 6
- 20
- 27
- 36
