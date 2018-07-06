The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions Jackpot, worth more than €56m.
The numbers drawn were 8, 30, 33, 38, 48, 2, and 10.
There was also no winner of the Daily Million top prize worth €1m.
Lotto Results: Friday, July 06, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 7
- 10
- 22
- 24
- 29
- 34
- 20
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 7
- 8
- 15
- 26
- 31
- 28
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €56,241,097
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 8
- 30
- 33
- 38
- 48
- 2
- 10
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 8
- 29
- 30
- 36
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 6
- 9
- 20
- 22
- 27
- 31
- 15
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 16
- 22
- 27
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 9
