The Lotto results are in...

Lotto Results: Friday, July 06, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 10
    • 22
    • 24
    • 29
    • 34
    • 20



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 8
    • 15
    • 26
    • 31
    • 28



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €56,241,097

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 8
    • 30
    • 33
    • 38
    • 48
    • 2
    • 10



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 8
    • 29
    • 30
    • 36



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 9
    • 20
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 15



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 16
    • 22
    • 27
    • 33
    • 34
    • 35
    • 9



