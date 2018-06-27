The lotto results are in...

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot.

The prize was worth over €2.8m.

The numbers drawn were 9, 18, 20 , 27 , 38, 39 and the bonus number was 29.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 27, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 5
    • 8
    • 26
    • 28
    • 33
    • 24



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 5
    • 7
    • 10
    • 29
    • 38
    • 14



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,867,516

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 25,000 players won prizes.

    • 9
    • 18
    • 20
    • 27
    • 38
    • 39
    • 29



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 11
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 39
    • 46
    • 6



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 15
    • 27
    • 30
    • 31
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 18
    • 20
    • 27
    • 38
    • 39
    • 29



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 39
    • 46
    • 6



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 27
    • 30
    • 31
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 16
    • 18
    • 21
    • 36
    • 38
    • 28



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 5
    • 18
    • 20
    • 28
    • 30
    • 31
    • 39



Full Lotto draw results »

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland