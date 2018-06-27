The lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot.
The prize was worth over €2.8m.
The numbers drawn were 9, 18, 20 , 27 , 38, 39 and the bonus number was 29.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 4
- 5
- 8
- 26
- 28
- 33
- 24
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 5
- 7
- 10
- 29
- 38
- 14
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,867,516
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 25,000 players won prizes.
- 9
- 18
- 20
- 27
- 38
- 39
- 29
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 11
- 18
- 25
- 26
- 39
- 46
- 6
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 15
- 27
- 30
- 31
- 36
- 39
- 42
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 18
- 20
- 27
- 38
- 39
- 29
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 18
- 25
- 26
- 39
- 46
- 6
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 15
- 27
- 30
- 31
- 36
- 39
- 42
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 16
- 18
- 21
- 36
- 38
- 28
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 5
- 18
- 20
- 28
- 30
- 31
- 39
