The Lotto results are in...
06/06/2018 - 20:54:00Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth €2 million, but two players scooped large prizes in the draw.
There were two Match 5 plus bonus winners, who will each receive €20,450.
The numbers drawn were 1, 10, 22, 28, 44, and 47. The bonus was 14.
Saturday's jackpot is an estimated €2.5 million.
There was no winner of the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 4
- 15
- 27
- 28
- 32
- 37
- 10
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 17
- 20
- 28
- 32
- 37
- 10
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 24,000 players won prizes including two Match 5 plus bonus winners each receiving €20,450.
- 1
- 10
- 22
- 28
- 44
- 47
- 14
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 3
- 11
- 25
- 29
- 33
- 41
- 14
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 18
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 39
- 40
- 22
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 10
- 22
- 28
- 44
- 47
- 14
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 11
- 25
- 29
- 33
- 41
- 14
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 18
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 39
- 40
- 22
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 7
- 10
- 11
- 22
- 25
- 17
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 15
- 23
- 24
- 33
- 2
Digital DeskKEYWORDS: Lotto
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Fitness enthusiast killed in Bray shooting named as Bobby Messett; Pete Taylor injured
Pete Taylor was at Bray Boxing Club in Co Wicklow, training fighters shortly before 7am, when the attack happened.
Trains suspended due to 'tragic incident' in Dublin
Irish Rail are expecting "very significant" delays as emergency services respond to a "tragic incident" at Harmonstown.
'The lucky streak continues!' Irish player wins €17m EuroMillions jackpot
There was an Irish winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth €17m.
Ryanair urges EU to act on strikes after 1,100 flights cancelled
More than 200,000 customers saw flights cancelled last month after air traffic control strike action and thunderstorms.
Latest: Man in his sixties dies following Clare crash
A man has died following a collision on the M18 in Co Clare.
No plans for government to means test child benefit
"We protected the universal nature of the child benefit during the recession and I don't see why we should change it at this stage."
Latest: Bray Boxing club shooting 'nothing to do with boxing', says IABA
The Irish Athletic Boxing Association says there is no connection between the sport and criminality.
Allowance to help 126,000 people with cost of burglar alarm begins this week
Up to 126,000 people who live alone are to get an allowance to help with the cost of installing a burglar alarm.
Join the conversation - comment here