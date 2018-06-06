The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth €2 million, but two players scooped large prizes in the draw.

There were two Match 5 plus bonus winners, who will each receive €20,450.

The numbers drawn were 1, 10, 22, 28, 44, and 47. The bonus was 14.

Saturday's jackpot is an estimated €2.5 million.

There was no winner of the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.