The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth €2 million, but two players scooped large prizes in the draw.

There were two Match 5 plus bonus winners, who will each receive €20,450.

The numbers drawn were 1, 10, 22, 28, 44, and 47. The bonus was 14.

Saturday's jackpot is an estimated €2.5 million.

There was no winner of the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 06, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 15
    • 27
    • 28
    • 32
    • 37
    • 10



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 17
    • 20
    • 28
    • 32
    • 37
    • 10



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 24,000 players won prizes including two Match 5 plus bonus winners each receiving €20,450.

    • 1
    • 10
    • 22
    • 28
    • 44
    • 47
    • 14



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 3
    • 11
    • 25
    • 29
    • 33
    • 41
    • 14



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 39
    • 40
    • 22



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 10
    • 22
    • 28
    • 44
    • 47
    • 14



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 25
    • 29
    • 33
    • 41
    • 14



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 39
    • 40
    • 22



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 7
    • 10
    • 11
    • 22
    • 25
    • 17



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 15
    • 23
    • 24
    • 33
    • 2



Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Lotto

 

