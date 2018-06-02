The Lotto results are in...

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €4.3m.

The winning numbers were 1, 7, 10, 17, 35, 37 and the bonus number was 43.

Lotto Results: Saturday, June 02, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 15
    • 17
    • 18
    • 23
    • 33
    • 35



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 11
    • 13
    • 19
    • 24
    • 30
    • 37
    • 10



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,325,656

    There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot and two winners of the Match 5+ Bonus prize each receiving €106,121. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in the Mid-West.

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 17
    • 35
    • 37
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 20
    • 23
    • 24
    • 36
    • 38
    • 47
    • 32



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 16
    • 24
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 33



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 17
    • 35
    • 37
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 20
    • 23
    • 24
    • 36
    • 38
    • 47
    • 32



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 16
    • 24
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 33



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 4
    • 18
    • 24
    • 30
    • 34
    • 25



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 20
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 37



