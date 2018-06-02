The Lotto results are in...
There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €4.3m.
The winning numbers were 1, 7, 10, 17, 35, 37 and the bonus number was 43.
Lotto Results: Saturday, June 02, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 7
- 15
- 17
- 18
- 23
- 33
- 35
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 11
- 13
- 19
- 24
- 30
- 37
- 10
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,325,656
There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot and two winners of the Match 5+ Bonus prize each receiving €106,121. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in the Mid-West.
- 1
- 7
- 10
- 17
- 35
- 37
- 43
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 20
- 23
- 24
- 36
- 38
- 47
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 1
- 16
- 24
- 36
- 39
- 42
- 33
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 7
- 10
- 17
- 35
- 37
- 43
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 20
- 23
- 24
- 36
- 38
- 47
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 16
- 24
- 36
- 39
- 42
- 33
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 4
- 18
- 24
- 30
- 34
- 25
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 5
- 20
- 22
- 25
- 31
- 37
