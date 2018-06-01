The Lotto results are in...
There were two winners of tonight's Euromillions Lotto Jackpot, worth more than €74m.
Two players will each receive €37,145,179 after matching the seven numbers.
The winning numbers were 17, 18, 24, 29, 40, 4, and the bonus number is 5.
Lotto Results: Friday, June 01, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 8
- 11
- 17
- 23
- 31
- 10
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 13
- 25
- 26
- 32
- 37
- 2
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €74,290,358
There were two winners of the EuroMillions Jackpot. The winning tickets were sold in Spain and Portugal.
- 17
- 18
- 24
- 29
- 40
- 4
- 5
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 13
- 18
- 22
- 35
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 10
- 11
- 30
- 33
- 37
- 4
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 15
- 19
- 25
- 28
- 32
- 39
- 7
