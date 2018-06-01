The Lotto results are in...

Lotto Results: Friday, June 01, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 8
    • 11
    • 17
    • 23
    • 31
    • 10



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 13
    • 25
    • 26
    • 32
    • 37
    • 2



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €74,290,358

    There were two winners of the EuroMillions Jackpot. The winning tickets were sold in Spain and Portugal.

    • 17
    • 18
    • 24
    • 29
    • 40
    • 4
    • 5



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 13
    • 18
    • 22
    • 35



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 10
    • 11
    • 30
    • 33
    • 37
    • 4



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 15
    • 19
    • 25
    • 28
    • 32
    • 39
    • 7



