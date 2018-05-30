The Lotto results are in...

Weather forecasters are getting complaints about their clothes, hair and even eyelashes.

Seven gardaí have taken their own lives in the last 12 months.

Dozens of people placed for adoption in St Patrick’s Guild may not know they are adopted.

Gardaí are investigating whether a young girl witnessed the murder of teenager Cameron Reilly in County Louth.

It looks like today will be one of the hottest days of the year.

Ruth Coppinger says she will try to get rid of the 72-hour waiting period for women seeking an abortion when the bill comes to the Dáil.

A 48-year-old crime barrister became acutely stressed and died following a perceived mistake he had made at work.

Gardaí at three stations around the country are going to try out a "new concept" in Garda uniforms.