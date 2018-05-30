The Lotto results are in...
Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 20
- 23
- 25
- 27
- 31
- 3
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 5
- 8
- 23
- 32
- 36
- 38
- 19
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,781,096
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 30,000 players won prizes.
- 11
- 13
- 14
- 16
- 31
- 38
- 5
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 2
- 5
- 12
- 14
- 18
- 19
- 8
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 4
- 10
- 18
- 23
- 25
- 43
- 27
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 13
- 14
- 16
- 31
- 38
- 5
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 5
- 12
- 14
- 18
- 19
- 8
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 10
- 18
- 23
- 25
- 43
- 27
