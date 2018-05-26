The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €3.5m.
The winning numbers were 6, 15, 22, 30, 39, 45, and the bonus number is 16.
Lotto Results: Saturday, May 26, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 4
- 6
- 9
- 19
- 28
- 36
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 18
- 23
- 25
- 37
- 38
- 26
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,402,797
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 36,000 players won prizes.
- 6
- 15
- 22
- 30
- 39
- 45
- 16
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 17
- 23
- 32
- 33
- 38
- 11
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 1
- 3
- 6
- 8
- 29
- 47
- 11
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 15
- 22
- 30
- 39
- 45
- 16
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 17
- 23
- 32
- 33
- 38
- 11
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 3
- 6
- 8
- 29
- 47
- 11
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 9
- 10
- 30
- 34
- 36
- 38
- 22
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 15
- 16
- 27
- 29
- 30
- 38
- 8
