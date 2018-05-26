The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €3.5m.

The winning numbers were 6, 15, 22, 30, 39, 45, and the bonus number is 16.

Lotto Results: Saturday, May 26, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 6
    • 9
    • 19
    • 28
    • 36
    • 34



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 18
    • 23
    • 25
    • 37
    • 38
    • 26



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,402,797

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 36,000 players won prizes.

    • 6
    • 15
    • 22
    • 30
    • 39
    • 45
    • 16



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 17
    • 23
    • 32
    • 33
    • 38
    • 11



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 6
    • 8
    • 29
    • 47
    • 11



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 15
    • 22
    • 30
    • 39
    • 45
    • 16



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 17
    • 23
    • 32
    • 33
    • 38
    • 11



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 6
    • 8
    • 29
    • 47
    • 11



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 10
    • 30
    • 34
    • 36
    • 38
    • 22



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 15
    • 16
    • 27
    • 29
    • 30
    • 38
    • 8



