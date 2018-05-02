The Lotto results are in...

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €7m.

The numbers drawn were 9, 17, 19, 29, 37 and 41. The bonus number was 12.

Lotto Results: Monday, February 05, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 5
    • 13
    • 15
    • 16
    • 24
    • 22



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 6
    • 18
    • 21
    • 25
    • 32
    • 33
    • 23



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 1
    • 12
    • 17
    • 26
    • 36
    • 39
    • 21



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 10
    • 28
    • 30
    • 32
    • 7



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 1
    • 12
    • 17
    • 26
    • 36
    • 39
    • 21



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Ireland