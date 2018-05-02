The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €7m.
The numbers drawn were 9, 17, 19, 29, 37 and 41. The bonus number was 12.
Lotto Results: Monday, February 05, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 5
- 13
- 15
- 16
- 24
- 22
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 6
- 18
- 21
- 25
- 32
- 33
- 23
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 1
- 12
- 17
- 26
- 36
- 39
- 21
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 4
- 10
- 28
- 30
- 32
- 7
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 1
- 12
- 17
- 26
- 36
- 39
- 21
