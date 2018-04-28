The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 40,000 players won prizes.
Tonight's jackpot was worth almost €6.5m.
The numbers drawn were 8, 16, 20, 22, 37, 47, and the bonus number was 13.
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 6
- 15
- 16
- 22
- 29
- 37
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 8
- 10
- 14
- 20
- 27
- 2
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 5
- 6
- 11
- 24
- 29
- 44
- 3
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 22
- 29
- 33
- 35
- 38
- 44
- 40
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 16
- 20
- 22
- 37
- 47
- 13
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 6
- 11
- 24
- 29
- 44
- 3
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 22
- 29
- 33
- 35
- 38
- 44
- 40
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 4
- 10
- 15
- 24
- 33
- 35
- 7
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 8
- 20
- 27
- 30
- 33
- 34
- 31
