The Lotto results are in...

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 40,000 players won prizes.

Tonight's jackpot was worth almost €6.5m.

The numbers drawn were 8, 16, 20, 22, 37, 47, and the bonus number was 13.

Lotto Results: Saturday, April 28, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 6
    • 15
    • 16
    • 22
    • 29
    • 37



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 8
    • 10
    • 14
    • 20
    • 27
    • 2



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,406,907

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 40,000 players won prizes.

    • 8
    • 16
    • 20
    • 22
    • 37
    • 47
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 5
    • 6
    • 11
    • 24
    • 29
    • 44
    • 3



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 22
    • 29
    • 33
    • 35
    • 38
    • 44
    • 40



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 16
    • 20
    • 22
    • 37
    • 47
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 6
    • 11
    • 24
    • 29
    • 44
    • 3



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 22
    • 29
    • 33
    • 35
    • 38
    • 44
    • 40



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 10
    • 15
    • 24
    • 33
    • 35
    • 7



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 8
    • 20
    • 27
    • 30
    • 33
    • 34
    • 31



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Ireland