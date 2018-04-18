The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €5m.
Next week's jackpot is an estimated €5.5m.
Over 31,000 players won prizes in the main draw.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 jackpots.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 4
- 8
- 14
- 27
- 35
- 38
- 2
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 12
- 14
- 24
- 27
- 32
- 1
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,837,639
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes.
- 5
- 14
- 15
- 24
- 27
- 41
- 25
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 15
- 16
- 27
- 35
- 46
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 9
- 14
- 24
- 25
- 41
- 42
- 13
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 14
- 15
- 24
- 27
- 41
- 25
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 15
- 16
- 27
- 35
- 46
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 14
- 24
- 25
- 41
- 42
- 13
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 8
- 15
- 17
- 23
- 27
- 28
- 18
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 5
- 7
- 9
- 21
- 23
- 2
