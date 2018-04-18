The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €5m.

Next week's jackpot is an estimated €5.5m.

Over 31,000 players won prizes in the main draw.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 jackpots.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 18, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 8
    • 14
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 2



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 12
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 32
    • 1



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,837,639

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes.

    • 5
    • 14
    • 15
    • 24
    • 27
    • 41
    • 25



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 15
    • 16
    • 27
    • 35
    • 46
    • 32



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 9
    • 14
    • 24
    • 25
    • 41
    • 42
    • 13



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 15
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 28
    • 18



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 5
    • 7
    • 9
    • 21
    • 23
    • 2



