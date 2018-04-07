The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot but over 34,000 players won prizes.

The jackpot for this evening's draw was over €3.4m.

The numbers drawn were 4, 18, 30, 35, and 40, with the bonus number was 34.

Lotto Results: Saturday, April 07, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 12
    • 16
    • 17
    • 27
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 7
    • 16
    • 18
    • 26
    • 33
    • 35
    • 9



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,484,895

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 34,000 players won prizes.

    • 4
    • 18
    • 30
    • 35
    • 40
    • 45
    • 34



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 12
    • 15
    • 20
    • 30
    • 47
    • 11



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 15
    • 16
    • 26
    • 33
    • 35



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 18
    • 30
    • 35
    • 40
    • 45
    • 34



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 12
    • 15
    • 20
    • 30
    • 47
    • 11



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 15
    • 16
    • 26
    • 33
    • 35



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 10
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 24
    • 25
    • 16



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 9
    • 17
    • 19
    • 26
    • 34
    • 36
    • 24



