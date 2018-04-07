The Lotto results are in...
07/04/2018 - 21:14:00Back to Lotto Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot but over 34,000 players won prizes.
The jackpot for this evening's draw was over €3.4m.
The numbers drawn were 4, 18, 30, 35, and 40, with the bonus number was 34.
Lotto Results: Saturday, April 07, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 12
- 16
- 17
- 27
- 30
- 32
- 35
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 7
- 16
- 18
- 26
- 33
- 35
- 9
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,484,895
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 34,000 players won prizes.
- 4
- 18
- 30
- 35
- 40
- 45
- 34
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 12
- 15
- 20
- 30
- 47
- 11
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 2
- 6
- 15
- 16
- 26
- 33
- 35
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 18
- 30
- 35
- 40
- 45
- 34
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 12
- 15
- 20
- 30
- 47
- 11
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 6
- 15
- 16
- 26
- 33
- 35
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 10
- 14
- 17
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 16
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 9
- 17
- 19
- 26
- 34
- 36
- 24
KEYWORDS: Lotto
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Man missing from his home in Tipperary found dead
The body of a man missing from his home in Co. Tipperary has been found, Gardaí have said.
Here's Paddy Jackson's full statement as he apologises for 'betraying family values'
Ireland and Ulster rugby star Paddy Jackson, who was last week acquitted of rape, has told the Press Association he is ashamed the woman who accused him left his home distressed, has apologised for engaging in "degrading and offensive" WhatsApp chats and said he has betrayed his family's values.
Latest: Conor McGregor released on $50,000 bail and ordered to appear in court in June
Conor McGregor has been released on $50,000 bail and order to appear in court again in New York on June 14th.
Gardai are appealing for help in finding a man and a teenage boy in separate cases
Gardaí are appealing separately for help in finding a man and a teenage boy from the south and west of the country.
Miriam O'Callaghan announces she will not be running for president
Miriam O'Callaghan has stated that she will not be running as a candidate in the upcoming Presidential election.
Gardaí ask for help to find man missing for a week
A man has gone missing from his home in Co. Offaly.
Euromillions results are in
Check your tickets!
'As a mother, you are never ready for this' - Meath parents vow to do all to help their son defy cancer
A heartbroken mother whose teenage son is fighting a rare form of cancer continues to try 'everything possible on this earth and beyond' to save him saying ' as a mother you are never ready for this."
Join the conversation - comment here