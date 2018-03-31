The Lotto results are in...

  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 9
    • 19
    • 26
    • 27
    • 31
    • 35
    • 32



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 17
    • 24
    • 31



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,564,406

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 40,000 players won prizes including three winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize, each winning €36,364.

    • 1
    • 2
    • 17
    • 19
    • 38
    • 47
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 8
    • 13
    • 28
    • 36
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 10
    • 11
    • 26
    • 31
    • 40
    • 42
    • 9



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 17
    • 19
    • 38
    • 47
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 8
    • 13
    • 28
    • 36
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 10
    • 11
    • 26
    • 31
    • 40
    • 42
    • 9



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 9
    • 17
    • 20
    • 23
    • 31
    • 35



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 16
    • 17
    • 21
    • 27
    • 34
    • 38
    • 31



