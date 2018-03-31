The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 40,000 players won prizes.
The jackpot for this evening's draw was over €2.5m.
The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 17, 19, 38, and 47, with the bonus number was 13.
Lotto Results: Saturday, March 31, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 9
- 19
- 26
- 27
- 31
- 35
- 32
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 17
- 24
- 31
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,564,406
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 40,000 players won prizes including three winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize, each winning €36,364.
- 1
- 2
- 17
- 19
- 38
- 47
- 13
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 5
- 8
- 13
- 28
- 36
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 10
- 11
- 26
- 31
- 40
- 42
- 9
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 2
- 17
- 19
- 38
- 47
- 13
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 5
- 8
- 13
- 28
- 36
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 10
- 11
- 26
- 31
- 40
- 42
- 9
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 7
- 9
- 17
- 20
- 23
- 31
- 35
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 16
- 17
- 21
- 27
- 34
- 38
- 31
