The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €4m.
But over 31,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 5
- 13
- 25
- 26
- 35
- 33
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 4
- 8
- 19
- 20
- 26
- 27
- 5
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,176,320
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes.
- 10
- 11
- 15
- 16
- 22
- 46
- 27
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 8
- 30
- 33
- 34
- 37
- 15
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 14
- 17
- 18
- 23
- 24
- 30
- 41
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 10
- 11
- 15
- 16
- 22
- 46
- 27
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 8
- 30
- 33
- 34
- 37
- 15
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 14
- 17
- 18
- 23
- 24
- 30
- 41
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 8
- 9
- 15
- 18
- 37
- 39
- 2
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 6
- 10
- 31
- 32
- 34
- 35
- 27
