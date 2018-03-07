The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €3m.

Over 27,000 players won prizes.

The numbers drawn were 15 19 22 35 36 45 and 11.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 07, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 12
    • 19
    • 33
    • 34
    • 32



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 6
    • 7
    • 9
    • 21
    • 22
    • 25
    • 33



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,205,571

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 27,000 players won prizes.

    • 15
    • 19
    • 22
    • 35
    • 36
    • 45
    • 11



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 5
    • 6
    • 9
    • 21
    • 38
    • 42
    • 33



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 6
    • 15
    • 31
    • 40
    • 41
    • 44
    • 24



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 19
    • 22
    • 35
    • 36
    • 45
    • 11



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 6
    • 9
    • 21
    • 38
    • 42
    • 33



