The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €3m.
Over 27,000 players won prizes.
The numbers drawn were 15 19 22 35 36 45 and 11.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,205,571
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 27,000 players won prizes.
- 15
- 19
- 22
- 35
- 36
- 45
- 11
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 5
- 6
- 9
- 21
- 38
- 42
- 33
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 6
- 15
- 31
- 40
- 41
- 44
- 24
