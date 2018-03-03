The lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €3m.
The numbers drawn were 23, 25, 33, 39, 43 and 46. The bonus number was 24.
Over 25,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus bonus winner of €93,617
Lotto Results: Saturday, March 03, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 7
- 11
- 19
- 24
- 30
- 36
- 23
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 2
- 5
- 8
- 28
- 31
- 32
- 25
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,804,719
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 25,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus bonus winner of €93,617
- 23
- 25
- 33
- 39
- 42
- 46
- 24
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 5
- 6
- 22
- 36
- 41
- 47
- 40
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 11
- 13
- 18
- 27
- 42
- 46
- 25
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 23
- 25
- 33
- 39
- 42
- 46
- 24
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 13
- 18
- 27
- 42
- 46
- 25
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €0
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 12
- 13
- 15
- 18
- 26
- 39
- 27
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €0
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 8
- 14
- 16
- 21
- 23
- 31
- 12
