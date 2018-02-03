The lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot.

It was worth just over €4.5m and was the 3000th draw since it began 30 years ago

The number s drawn were 07, 16, 21, 27, 30 and 31

The bonus number was 26

Lotto Results: Saturday, February 03, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 26
    • 31
    • 32
    • 36
    • 38
    • 35



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 11
    • 23
    • 24
    • 26
    • 32
    • 39



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,504,348

    • 7
    • 16
    • 21
    • 27
    • 30
    • 31
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 16
    • 19
    • 23
    • 31
    • 35
    • 37
    • 27



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 20
    • 21
    • 28
    • 35
    • 42
    • 44
    • 32



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 7
    • 16
    • 21
    • 27
    • 30
    • 31
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 16
    • 19
    • 23
    • 31
    • 35
    • 37
    • 27



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 20
    • 21
    • 28
    • 35
    • 42
    • 44
    • 32



