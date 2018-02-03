The lotto results are in...
03/02/2018 - 21:00:54Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot.
It was worth just over €4.5m and was the 3000th draw since it began 30 years ago
The number s drawn were 07, 16, 21, 27, 30 and 31
The bonus number was 26
Lotto Results: Saturday, February 03, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 26
- 31
- 32
- 36
- 38
- 35
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 10
- 11
- 23
- 24
- 26
- 32
- 39
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,504,348
- 7
- 16
- 21
- 27
- 30
- 31
- 26
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 16
- 19
- 23
- 31
- 35
- 37
- 27
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 20
- 21
- 28
- 35
- 42
- 44
- 32
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €0
- 7
- 16
- 21
- 27
- 30
- 31
- 26
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €0
- 16
- 19
- 23
- 31
- 35
- 37
- 27
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €0
KEYWORDS: Lotto
- 20
- 21
- 28
- 35
- 42
- 44
- 32
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
More in this section
'We don’t need permission to do stuff in our own time': Best gives reason for Jackson/Olding trial attendance
Latest: Government rules out abolishing state pension
Counter-terrorism proposals covering passenger information on flights to and from Ireland approved
Michaela Morley and bestie BOD promote donor cards on Late Late
Most Read in Ireland
It was like I wasn't there: Court hears police tape of alleged rugby rape victim
A woman who claims she was raped by Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding told police she had tried hard to pretend she was not being attacked.
The Euromillions results are in...
Check your tickets!
Latest: Man found dead on Dublin street had not been in contact with homeless services since 2011
The Dublin Region Homeless Executive says the man found dead on a street in Dublin today had not been in contact with homeless services since 2011.
Clampdown on quack medicine could be on the way
A clampdown could be on the way on so-called quack medicine.
Dispute between fund and partnership made up of members of Gay Byrne's family resolved
A dispute between a financial fund and partnership comprised of broadcaster Gay Byrne, his wife and their two daughters has been settled.
Govt-backed mortgage scheme prompts 'quite substantial' response from property hunters
There has been a surge in interest for the new Government-backed mortgage scheme.
One billboard outside Abbeydorney, Kerry: Couple lose patience with drivers
A fed-up cottage-owner has revealed how she was driven to swear in a traffic-stopping sign outside her home after her stone wall was repeatedly smashed by late-night motorists, writes .
Paddy Jackson’s barrister to continue cross-examination of woman at centre of Irish rugby rape case
Paddy Jackson’s barrister will continue his cross-examination this morning of a woman who claims she was raped by the Ireland and Ulster rugby player.
Join the conversation - comment here