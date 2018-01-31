The Lotto results are in...

Met Eireann have issued two Status Yellow weather warnings for 12 counties.

A woman allegedly raped by two Ireland and Ulster rugby players broke down as she gave graphic detail about the case.

A teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

Eight units of Dublin Fire Brigade were called to deal with a fire at an apartment block in Tallaght in Dublin last night.

A pub in Dublin had to call Gardaí to a mass brawl on the street outside after a Leinster Schools Senior Cup game between Terenure College and St Michael’s College.

Met Éireann have issued a weather warning for hailstones for this morning and afternoon between 12pm and 3pm.

A man has been shot in Dublin tonight.

The National Lottery has today confirmed that the holder of the €4.4m Lotto Jackpot ticket sold in CoDonegal has made contact.