The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €4m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 10
- 15
- 18
- 19
- 23
- 28
- 31
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 2
- 12
- 18
- 21
- 23
- 9
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,905,121
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 30,000 players won prizes.
- 2
- 9
- 13
- 19
- 21
- 45
- 38
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 8
- 15
- 27
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 12
- 29
- 33
- 41
- 45
- 5
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 9
- 13
- 19
- 21
- 45
- 38
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 8
- 15
- 27
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 12
- 29
- 33
- 41
- 45
- 5
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 18
- 20
- 22
- 25
- 29
- 32
- 16
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 10
- 14
- 23
- 26
- 27
- 29
More than 30,000 players won prizes, including 28 winners of €1,007.
