The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €4m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 31, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 10
    • 15
    • 18
    • 19
    • 23
    • 28
    • 31



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 12
    • 18
    • 21
    • 23
    • 9



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,905,121

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 30,000 players won prizes.

    • 2
    • 9
    • 13
    • 19
    • 21
    • 45
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 15
    • 27
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 12
    • 29
    • 33
    • 41
    • 45
    • 5



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 9
    • 13
    • 19
    • 21
    • 45
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 15
    • 27
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 12
    • 29
    • 33
    • 41
    • 45
    • 5



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 18
    • 20
    • 22
    • 25
    • 29
    • 32
    • 16



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 10
    • 14
    • 23
    • 26
    • 27
    • 29



More than 30,000 players won prizes, including 28 winners of €1,007.

