The K Club on the market for €80m

The K Club, host of the 2006 Ryder Cup, has been placed on the market for sale with a guiding price of €80m.

Dr Michael Smurfit, owner of the world-renowned hotel and golf resort, has instructed the Savills Hotels & Leisure division to manage the sale.

The 5-star resort in Co Kildare sits on a 550-acre estate featuring a 134 bedroom hotel and two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by the late Arnold Palmer, which hosted the 2006 Ryder Cup, 2016 Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open and thirteen European Opens.

The K Club was built in 1832 by the Barton wine family, on the banks of the River Liffey, the original house was modelled on a French Château and still retains many of its original architectural features, artwork and antiques.

It opened as a luxury hotel in 1991 and was Ireland’s first AA Five Red Star Property.

The estate covers 550 acres and features a Victorian walled garden and fishing on the River Liffey which runs through the resort.

The ghillies offer fly fishing on the river and horse riding and clay pigeon shooting are also available.

The K Spa features a secluded outdoor hot tub, a herb garden, seven treatment rooms, two private suites, a Hamam, a Hydrobath, a Vichy Shower and a Rasul Chamber.

The resort also hosts a range of award-winning dining facilities including The Byerley Turk restaurant and Vintage Crop Cocktail Bar. The conference and banqueting facilities extend to 18 rooms.

The property is for sale freehold, clear of management agreement and brand.

Tom Barrett, Director, Hotels & Leisure at Savills Ireland comments:

The K Club is one of the leading hotel and golf resorts in the world. As a freehold property, unencumbered by brand or management agreement, it offers vast potential for the next owner.

- Digital Desk