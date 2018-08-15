'The idea that one exam determines your life is not true,' says Minister as 57,000 get Leaving Cert results

Update - 7.50am: The Teachers Union of Ireland is advising students that the Leaving Cert is a staging post, not a final destination.

TUI President Seamus Lahart is asking them to consider apprenticeship options in Further Education colleges across the country.

Mr Lahart said: The apprenticeship model our economy is crying out for has a skills-based shortage, so any of those avenues are open to them."

6.32am: Leaving Cert results see grades improvement in higher-level maths and science subjects

More than 57,000 students across the country are getting their Leaving Cert results today.

The results have seen improvements in the grades achieved in higher level maths and science subjects.

The State Examinations Commission says the results this year are broadly in line with last year's.

This is the second year of the Leaving Cert's simplified marking system, with just eight grade levels.

In Higher Maths, the percentage of students in the top three grades was up three points on last year.

The percentage of top-three grades in higher level English and Irish was down slightly on 2017.

However, there was good news for higher-level science students, with top-3 level grades in Physics and Chemistry edging up slightly.

While in Biology, the percentage of students getting one of the top-three grades jumped from 39.6% to 45% this year.

Education Minister Richard Bruton has congratulated those receiving their results, calling it the "culmination of years of hard work".

Minister Bruton said anyone who does not get the results they want, should not feel disheartened.

He said: "There are always roads back into the pathway you choose and there are many people who dropped out for a few years and came back, many people who went the apprenticeship route and became Chief Executive Officers in companies.

"The idea that one exam determines your life is not true, there are so many options for you to pursue your chosen ambitions."