'The Govt have failed miserably' - John McGuinness against renewing Confidence and Supply talks

Update - 11.06am: Fianna Fáil's John McGuinness has said that renewing the Confidence and Supply Agreement with Fine Gael would look like his party was "condoning" poor Government policies.

Mr McGuiinness told RTE Radio One's Today with Sean O'Rourke show that he is not in favour of continuing the deal if things remain the same.

He said that the issues are the same today as they were when the Government started and he thinks that, if anything, those problems have got worse for people.

Speaking of people's suffering because of the poor policies of the government, McGuinness said: "The issues are the same today as they were when this government started.

"And we're condoning it by giving them the protection of the Confidence and Supply Agreement."

He told Sean O'Rourke that nothing has been done about the closure of post offices, bus services and waiting lists.

However, he also said that the housing issue is not just the responsibility of Eoghan Murphy but is one for the Cabinet, saying that "any vote of no confidence should be in the Government".

"They have failed miserably in their effort, in their policy, to deliver real housing options for people."

He said that people have had enough of the Government and that it should either be fixed now or a General Election called, saying: "Stop the dancing around on this issue".

8.28am: Denis Naughten wants Budget talks to run at same time as Confidence and Supply talks

Negotiations between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on the Budget and the Confidence and Supply Agreement should take place at the same time.

That is the view of the Minister for the Environment, Denis Naughten.

Both sides are at odds over the future of the Confidence and Supply Agreement, the deal which sees Fianna Fáil propping up the Fine Gael Government.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called for the agreement to be extended now until 2020, but Micheál Martin appears to want to wait until after October's Budget.

Minister Naughten said there is a risk the issues could overshadow sensitive Brexit talks.

He said: "The negotiations in relation tot he Budget have commenced. I think the negotiations in relation to the Confidence and Supply Agreement should take place in conjunction with that.

"I think it is important that the Government has clarity in relation to the Confidence and Supply Agreement, particularly over the coming weeks when we have very tricky negotiations in relation to Brexit."