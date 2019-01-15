The EuroMillions results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth over €47m.
The numbers drawn were 22, 25, 29, 33, 35 and the lucky stars were 3 and 6.
Four players matched five numbers plus one lucky star to win €214,768.
There was also no winner in the EuroMillions Plus vote.
The numbers drawn were 3, 7, 28, 42 and 47.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 4
- 10
- 13
- 17
- 18
- 24
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 7
- 14
- 18
- 20
- 34
- 3
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 10
- 17
- 25
- 28
- 29
- 39
- 14
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 7
- 8
- 13
- 21
- 22
- 27
- 4
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €47,436,060
- 22
- 25
- 29
- 33
- 35
- 3
- 6
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 7
- 28
- 42
- 47
