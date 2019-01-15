The EuroMillions results are in...

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth over €47m.

The numbers drawn were 22, 25, 29, 33, 35 and the lucky stars were 3 and 6.

READ MORE: Did you buy a Lotto ticket in Kerry? You might have won €45,612

Four players matched five numbers plus one lucky star to win €214,768.

There was also no winner in the EuroMillions Plus vote.

The numbers drawn were 3, 7, 28, 42 and 47.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, January 15, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 10
    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 24



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 20
    • 34
    • 3



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 10
    • 17
    • 25
    • 28
    • 29
    • 39
    • 14



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 7
    • 8
    • 13
    • 21
    • 22
    • 27
    • 4



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €47,436,060

    • 22
    • 25
    • 29
    • 33
    • 35
    • 3
    • 6



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 28
    • 42
    • 47



Full Lotto draw results »

KEYWORDS:

LottoEuroMillions

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland