The EuroMillions results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth €17m
The numbers drawn were 6, 19, 39, 45, 48 and the Lucky Stars were 7 and 12.
In the Plus draw, worth €500,000, the numbers drawn were 3, 8, 12, 27 and 38.
There was no winner but 47 players won €2,000.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 8
- 12
- 15
- 17
- 39
- 24
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 10
- 11
- 14
- 15
- 21
- 32
- 24
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 4
- 13
- 21
- 23
- 32
- 35
- 20
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 10
- 11
- 20
- 25
- 31
- 39
- 14
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €17,000,000
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 6
- 19
- 39
- 45
- 48
- 7
- 12
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 8
- 12
- 27
- 38
