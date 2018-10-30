The EuroMillions results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jacket, worth over €78.5m.
The winning number drawn were 17, 23, 27, 43, 44 while the Lucky Stars were 1 and 12.
Two Irish players matched five numbers plus one Lucky Star to win €233,212.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 15
- 18
- 22
- 27
- 32
- 36
- 35
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 17
- 24
- 28
- 31
- 33
- 34
- 22
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €78,587,093
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot but there were two winners of the Match 5 + 1 Lucky Star prize each receiving €233,212. The winning tickets were sold in Dublin and On-Line @lottery.ie.
- 17
- 23
- 27
- 43
- 44
- 1
- 12
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 15
- 24
- 28
- 47
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 6
- 11
- 14
- 21
- 22
- 36
- 23
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize
- 15
- 16
- 22
- 29
- 33
- 35
- 7
