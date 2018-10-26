The EuroMillions results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth over €72m.
The winning numbers drawn were 5, 18, 21, 31, 35 and the Lucky Stars were 6 and 9.
One Irish player matched five numbers plus one Lucky Star, winning over €86,770.
Lotto Results: Friday, October 26, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 10
- 16
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 25
- 38
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 13
- 17
- 19
- 21
- 23
- 32
- 6
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €72,210,652
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. The 10 Ireland Only Raffle winners each get €105,000.
- 5
- 18
- 21
- 31
- 35
- 6
- 9
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 25
- 29
- 30
- 35
- 38
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 3
- 18
- 21
- 32
- 37
- 7
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 4
- 7
- 11
- 14
- 19
- 27
- 1
