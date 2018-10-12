The Euromillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot worth €28.5m.

Lotto Results: Friday, October 12, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 9
    • 13
    • 16
    • 32
    • 34
    • 8



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 6
    • 10
    • 18
    • 25
    • 13



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €28,511,487

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 4
    • 9
    • 12
    • 31
    • 43
    • 5
    • 8



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 7
    • 10
    • 22
    • 43



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 13
    • 17
    • 23
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 15



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 18
    • 27
    • 28
    • 36
    • 37
    • 30



