The Euromillions results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot worth €28.5m.
Lotto Results: Friday, October 12, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 5
- 9
- 13
- 16
- 32
- 34
- 8
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 5
- 6
- 10
- 18
- 25
- 13
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €28,511,487
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 4
- 9
- 12
- 31
- 43
- 5
- 8
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
- 2
- 7
- 10
- 22
- 43
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 13
- 17
- 23
- 26
- 27
- 32
- 15
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 18
- 27
- 28
- 36
- 37
- 30
