The Euromillions results are in...

A Status Orange weather warning is now in effect for 13 counties as Storm Callum hits Ireland.

Tens of thousands of premises were left without power across the country.

A woman in her 80s has been killed after being hit by a car in Dublin.

The Bill will now go to President Michael D Higgins for signing and enactment.

Gardaí are seeking the public's help finding missing man Andrew Keeley.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten has resigned from cabinet over revelations he met three times with the only bidder still in the national broadband plan process.

Six fishermen were rescued from a drifting boat off Castletownbere in west Cork last evening.

A man in his 40s has been arrested after herbal cannabis worth €70,000 was seized from a house in Bray, Co Wicklow.