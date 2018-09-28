The Euromillions results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot worth almost €152m.
The numbers drawn were 2, 4, 8, 27, 50, with the lucky stars of 2 and 9.
Lotto Results: Friday, September 28, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 9
- 13
- 21
- 22
- 32
- 35
- 2
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 13
- 15
- 18
- 27
- 37
- 30
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €151,876,472
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.
- 2
- 4
- 8
- 27
- 50
- 2
- 9
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 11
- 18
- 22
- 30
- 35
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 12
- 16
- 22
- 27
- 35
- 36
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 14
- 19
- 30
- 31
- 38
- 9
