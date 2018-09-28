The Euromillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot worth almost €152m.

The numbers drawn were 2, 4, 8, 27, 50, with the lucky stars of 2 and 9.

Lotto Results: Friday, September 28, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 13
    • 21
    • 22
    • 32
    • 35
    • 2



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 13
    • 15
    • 18
    • 27
    • 37
    • 30



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €151,876,472

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 8
    • 27
    • 50
    • 2
    • 9



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 11
    • 18
    • 22
    • 30
    • 35



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 12
    • 16
    • 22
    • 27
    • 35
    • 36



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 14
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 38
    • 9



